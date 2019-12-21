ELIZABETH M. HOCHSTETLER Jan. 16, 1926 - Dec. 18, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. — Elizabeth M. (Yoder) Hochstetler, 93, of Sarasota, formerly of Nappanee, Indiana, died surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 18, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 16, 1926, daughter of the late Menno and Melinda (Miller) Yoder.
She was married to the late Harvey J. Hochstetler on March 25, 1946 in Nappanee.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church, 8500 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the church. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery.
She is survived by sons, Gerald H. Hochstetler (Mary), of Nappanee, and Lyle R. and Kenneth Hochstetler, both of Sarasota; daughters, Rebecca A. Yoder (Fred K.) of Sarasota, Laura B. Weaver (Martin), of Millersburg, Ohio; brothers, Amos of Sarasota, Owen of Nappanee and Ervin of Shipshewana, Indiana; and sisters, Laura Nissley and Sylvia Fingerle, both of Sarasota. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a son in-law, Edward Petershiem.
Elizabeth was a member of the Hope Mennonite Fellowship Church in Sarasota. She was very passionate in sharing her love for Jesus, through her lifestyle and sharing of gospel tracts.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gertie; brothers, Alvin, Lester, Emmon, Levi, and Willie; a daughter, Judy M. Petershiem, and a great grandson, Brady.
Arrangements are being handled by Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home-Wiegand Chapel, 7454 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34231.
For online condolences, please visit www.wiegandbrothers.com.
