BRADENTON, Fla. — Elizabeth L Foster, 83, of Bradenton passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Elizabeth was born Jan. 4, 1937, in Middlebury to the late Ida Marie Miller and the late Howard Miller. She attended Middlebury High School and Middlebury Church of the Brethren. Elizabeth was employed by Coachman Industries and Whitehall Laboratories in Elkhart.
