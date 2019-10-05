ELIZABETH J. EARP Jan. 19, 1931 - Oct. 3, 2019

ELKHART — Elizabeth J. Earp, 88, of Elkhart, died Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.
Elizabeth was born Jan. 19, 1931, to Ralph and Joyce (Shoff) McBride at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Illinois.
Growing up, Elizabeth was never late or missed a day of school. She was an advocate of blood donations. On March 1, 1949, she married Dean L. Earp at St. Mark’s Church in Peoria. He preceded her in death.
Surviving Elizabeth are her children, Ralph (Suzanne) Earp, Dean (Ann) Earp, Brian (Jo) Earp, Michael (Julie) Earp, Joseph (Jodi) Earp, Kathleen (Dale) Burk Royer, Betsy (Tom) Rogusta, Bridget (Tim) Riegsecker; sisters, Sharon L. McBride and Susan E. Greenwatt; and 32 grandchildren and 54 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart, with visitation following from 2 to 4 p.m.
Memorials may be made to a Child and Parent Services or The Humane Society of Elkhart.
