Elizabeth (May) Cloutier, 96, of Elkhart, Indiana (previously of Traverse City, Michigan, and Winfield, Illinois) passed away peacefully Aug. 12, 2021, in the presence of family.
She was the beloved wife of Laurence Cloutier, who preceded her in death in 2015, and the loving mother of Ann Marie (Tom) Ryan of Bristol, Indiana; David (d. 2021) (Mary Lu) Cloutier of Somonauk, Illinois; Michael Cloutier (d. 1977), Paul Cloutier of Los Angeles, California; Mark Cloutier of Eagle, Wisconsin; and Tim Cloutier of Monterrey, California. She was the beloved grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother of nearly 30 grateful descendants. She was the daughter of Charles and Mary (Paffhausen) May and the sister of Mary, John, Patricia (Paul) Goyette, Gretchen (Roy) Speer, Charles, Jeanette (Eugene) Ghering, and Kathryn (Jack) Snoek.
