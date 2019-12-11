ELIZABETH A. GREENWALT Oct. 21, 1967 - Dec. 4, 2019

BRISTOL — Elizabeth A. “Bethy” Greenwalt, 52, of Bristol, passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, 2019, at her home, surrounded by love and family.
She was born Oct. 21, 1967, in Clinton, Iowa, to Curtis E. and Anna M. (Milder) Greenwalt.
Surviving are her parents, Curtis and Anna, two sisters, Sherri (Brian) Jackson and Julie Greenwalt and her nephew, Spencer (Jolene) Conn.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Greenwalt, grandparents Gladys and Antone Milder and Dorothy and Johnny Greenwalt.
Bethy was a 1986 graduate of Elkhart Central High School and attended Ivy Tech.
She worked as a correctional dfficer and jailer with the Elkhart County Correctional Complex for more than 20 years.
She attended Zion Lutheran Church in Bristol.
Bethy loved all her fur babies especially ferrets and otters.
She was a member of the Michiana Mustang Club and was a huge University of Michigan fan and Chicago Cubs.
Services celebrating the life of Elizabeth “Bethy” Greenwalt will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, with visitation one hour prior at Zion Lutheran Church, 20943 C.R. 6, Bristol.
The Rev. Katherine Kolodziejczyk will officiate.
Per her wishes, cremation was chosen under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Goshen Home Care & Hospice in Bethy’s name.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.