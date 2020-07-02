ELKHART — Our beloved Elena was called into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She was 96.
Elena Maria Hernandez Urribarri was born on April 4, 1924, in Cabimas-Venezuela to Gregoria Urribarri and Francisco Hernandez (both preceded her death.) She was married to Jose del Carmen Montiel for 36 years.
