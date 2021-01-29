GOSHEN — Eldon Roy Stoltzfus, 72, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, surrounded by family at home after a year of difficult health struggles.
Eldon was born on Aug. 25, 1948, in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, the first-born of Roy Mast Stoltzfus and Lois Ehst Stoltzfus. He grew up on Maryland’s Eastern Shore and after attending grade school and high school in Snow Hill, graduated from Lancaster Mennonite School in 1966. It was there he met his life partner Rachel Elaine Lehman Stoltzfus. They were married in 1971; in August it would be 50 years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.