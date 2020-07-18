WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — Elba Wheeler, 74, of West Bloomfield, formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away in West Bloomfield on May 6, 2020, from lung cancer, surrounded by her husband of almost 50 years, Fred Wheeler, her children, John Wheeler and Johanna Bryce and their spouses, and five beautiful grandchildren.
Born on July 21, 1945, this loving, affectionate person will be missed.
