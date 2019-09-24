ELAINE M. TAYLOR March 24, 1955 - Sept. 20, 2019

ELKHART — Elaine Marie Taylor, 64, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born March 24, 1955, in Elkhart, to Melvin and Nancy Shaffer.
Elaine is survived by, a daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Konecny of Middlebury; four grandchildren, Madison, Makenna, Payton and Preston; her mother, Nancy Shaffer of Elkhart; and her sister-in-law, Melody Shaffer of Goshen.
She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Shaffer; a daughter, Jodi Koeppel; a brother, Carl Shaffer; and her significant other, Jim Armour.
Elaine graduated in 1973 from Elkhart Central High School and was a purchasing agent for Conn-Selmer for the last 44 years.
She enjoyed landscaping, being outdoors and her dachshunds. She enjoyed using her creativity to help others and hosting family and friends gatherings.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will follow at 7 p.m. A private family burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are preferred to the Center for Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be sent to the Taylor family at the funeral home website.
