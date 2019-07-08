EILEEN TRIMMER Jan. 17, 1955 - June 20, 2019

SOUTH BEND — On June 20, 2019, Eileen Trimmer of South Bend passed away at the age of 64.
Eileen was born to Edward and Emma Malik in Jersey City, New Jersey in 1955.
She graduated from NYU with a degree in speech pathology, but chose to devote herself to raising her two sons, Brian and Doug.
In the spring of 1999, she was married to her best friend, Joshua Trimmer.
Eileen enjoyed baking, bowling, camping, traveling, and the theater.
At the end of long day, she loved to relax watching her favorite movies or reading a good book, and she looked for every opportunity to spend time with her cherished granddaughter, Helen.
However, her true passion was helping others learn about Jehovah God and sharing his promises about the future.
One of her proudest moments was dedicating her life to Jehovah in baptism on June 20, 1987.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Emma.
She is survived by her husband, Joshua; her sons, Brian (Sally) and Doug (Monica); her granddaughter, Helen; her brother, Ernie (Jane) and their children, Daniel and Lauren; and her brother, Edward.
“We will miss most her infectious smile, kind personality, and endearing giggle,” her family said.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2431 Filbert Road, Mishawaka.
A comforting, Bible-based talk with be delivered by Kevin Woodhall.
Contributions can be made in her honor to the Worldwide Work at donate.jw.org.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
