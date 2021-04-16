NILES, Mich. — Effie Belle Herrington, 90, of Niles, passed to rest April 15, 2021, in the Emergency Room of Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
