Edwin L. McElheny, 93, of Nappanee, Indiana, passed away at 10:37 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was born on April 12, 1928, in Fredonia, Pennsylvania, to Norris and Frances (Zahniser) McElheny. He graduated from Fredonia-Delaware High School and served two years in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the battleship USS Mississippi. He graduated from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh as a commercial artist/illustrator. He was director of design and displays at Mutschler Kitchens for 16 years. In 1968 he formed Fashion-Craft Products, which he headed until the facilities were destroyed by a tornado in October 2007.
