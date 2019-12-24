NAPPANEE — Edwin L. Kuhns, 79, of Nappanee, died unexpectedly of natural causes at 7:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his home.
He was born Nov. 28, 1940, in Marshall County to Levi M. and Edna (Yoder) Kuhns. On June 3, 1965, he married Lydiann L. Schrock in Lagrange County.
Mr. Kuhns was a lifetime area resident and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving is his wife, Lydiann Kuhns; children, Paul (Katie) Kuhns, Norman (Lena) Kuhns, Alvin (Marilyn) Kuhns, all of Bremen, Ruth (Daniel) Schmucker of Wakarusa, Mary (Mose) Wengerd, Benjamin (Carolyn) Kuhns, both of Nappanee, Lloyd (Dorothy) Kuhns of Bremen, Leon (Eleanor) Kuhns of Nappanee and Laura (Norman) Mullet of Bremen; 48 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Ella Kuhnsof Bremen, Lydia Kuhns of Nappanee, Polly Kuhns of Dunnegan, Missouri; and brother-in-law Henry Mast. He was preceded in death by brothers Manasses, Jonas, Omar and Lester Kuhns, and sister Wilma Mast.
Family and friends may call after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, and Wednesday, Dec. 25, at the family residence. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at the Joseph Helmuth residence, 69207 Beech Road, Nappanee. Bishop John Troyer and Home Ministry of the Old Order Amish Church will officiate and burial will be in Borkholder Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
