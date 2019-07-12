CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Edward L. Kwast, 89, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at his home in Cassopolis.
He was born Jan. 31, 1930, in Niles, to Henry and Inez (Squires) Kwast.
On March 8, 1958, he married Barbara Wardlow; she survives along with three children, Kerry (Miriam) Kwast, David (Cindy) Kwast and Peggy (Evan) Gay; nine grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one sister, Edna Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Scott Kwast; one great-grandson, Joseph; and 10 siblings.
Edward was an U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was a truck driver for more than 53 years until his retirement in 2002 and a member of Diamond Cove Missionary Church in Cassopolis.
He was a man of strong Christian faith and very proud family man.
In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and playing games.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 7 p.m. funeral service Friday, July 12, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
A private family graveside service will be at a later date at Adamsville Cemetery.
Presiding will be Pastor Mo Vincic.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Ethnos360, 312 West First St., Sanford, FL 32771 to help Dave and Bethanna Kwast on their missionary journey. If mailing a check please include a separate paper listing Dave and Bethanna Kwast names.
