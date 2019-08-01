EDWARD J. MCCOURT IV May11, 1938 - July 30, 2019

BRISTOL — Edward J. McCourt IV, 81, of Bristol, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Goshen General Hospital after a short illness.
He was born May 11, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to Edward J. III and Julia A. (Beste) McCourt.
On May 22, 1965, he married Patricia A. Kalina in Cassopolis, Michigan.
She survives along with three daughters, Irene (Ali) Canca of Istanbul, Turkey, Evelyn (Brian) Stout of Elkhart and Bridget (Greg) Cotner of Tampa, Florida; three sons, Edward McCourt V and Al McCourt, both of Bristol and Mike (Lori) McCourt of Vandalia, Michigan; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Kaye Douglass of Kokomo, Anna (Bruce) Jackson of Baraboo, Wisconsin and Arlene (Dave) Phillips of LaPorte and two brothers, Vince McCourt of Goshen and Larry McCourt of LaPorte.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Maureen and Agnes McCourt.
Edward graduated from Milford Township High School in 1957. He served with the U.S. Army.
He owned several businesses including Bristol Door Inc. for more than 30 years and Uncle Ed’s Herbs and Flowers.
He was an active member of the Bristol Lions Club for several years and the Bristol American Legion Post No.143.
Later in life he enjoyed woodworking projects for the family.
Visitation will be from noon until the 1 p.m. prayer service Saturday, Aug. 3, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery, Bristol.
Memorial donations may be given to American Legion Post No.143.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.