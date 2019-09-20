EDWARD G. BENNETT SR. May 17, 1938 - Sept. 15, 2019

ELKHART — Edward Gerhart “Big Ed” Bennett Sr., 81, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born May 17, 1938, to Gerhart and Marie (Saltzgaber) Bennett.
He graduated from Mishawaka High School in 1956 and from Purdue University in 1962.
He worked his entire life in the building trades, and was an avid outdoorsman, lifelong Boy Scout, and King of the Morel Mushroom Hunters (he never gave up his secret spots).
Surviving are son Ed Jr. (Little Ed); sister Karen Sue (Joe) Kohler; loving partner of 30-plus years, Judy Stockbarger; her children, Ronna, Kim, and Greg; grandchildren; and great- grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at The Willows Community Building, 400 Willows Way, Goshen, IN 46526.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the LaSalle Council of the Boy Scouts of America: www.lasallecouncilbsa.org/support.
