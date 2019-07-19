MISHAWAKA — Edward Frederick Griesinger, 78, of Mishawaka, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Bell Tower in Granger.
On July 27, 1963, at St. Bavo Catholic Church in Mishawaka, he married the former, Carolyn M. De Block.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn; daughter Tina (Steve) Mott of Elkhart; sons Edward (Michelle) Griesinger of Mishawaka and Joseph William (Lina) Griesinger of Mishawaka; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters Janet (Jerry) Ivacic of South Bend, Jeannie (Leonard) Merrick of Carmel and Judy (Clem) Krugh of South Bend; and brother Ron G. (Mary Jo) Griesinger of Niles, Michigan.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Hahn Funeral Home, 505 W. 8th St., Mishawaka.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22 , in St. Bavo Catholic Church, Mishawaka.
