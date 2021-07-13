BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the premier training, compliance, and performance software solution for public safety agencies across the U.S., is pleased to announce that the Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) has chosen Envisage's online testing and certification compliance system called the Acadis® Readiness Suite. IFSI is the statutory Fire Academy for Illinois and serves first responders throughout Illinois and the world. IFSI Instructors deliver more than 14,000 class hours to students online, on campus, and at regional training centers around the state each year. The new system gives ISFI the tools needed to deliver certification testing more efficiently to first responders across the state.