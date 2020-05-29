LEESBURG — Visitation for Edna M. Lawson, 87, of Leesburg, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Owen Family Funeral Home, S.R. 13 and C.R. 500N, North Webster. Memorial services will follow at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Bob Wyman officiating. Private family burial has taken place in the North Webster Cemetery.
Edna passed away at 8:16 p.m. Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne.
