EDNA F. MOORE Sept. 24, 1923 - Aug. 13, 2019

WAKARUSA — Edna F. Moore, 95, of Wakarusa, formerly of Goshen, died at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Miller’s Merry Manor.
She was born Sept. 24, 1923, in Elkhart, to Theodore Ward and Bessie (Lape) Stephic.
On Sept. 14, 1947, she married Ray B. Moore and he died Feb. 6, 2009.
Surviving are daughters, Janette Grounds of Osceola, Peggy (Duane) Bontrager of Nappanee and Ruth Moore of Goshen; son Tim (Jann) Moore of Goshen; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Winslow “Jake” (Ada) Stephic of Valparaiso.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Ray and five siblings, Jack Taylor, Frank Stephic, Mary Alice Bemiller, Hugh Taylor and Charles Taylor.
Edna was a 1941 graduate of Elkhart High School.
She was a homemaker who enjoyed singing and quilting.
Edna was a member of Bethel Missionary Church where she was actively involved with the WMS and taught Sunday school.
She was also a leader at bible study at Goshen College.
Private family services will be held.
Burial will be in Olive (East) Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Faith Mission or to the donor’s choice.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
