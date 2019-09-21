EARLIANE DANIELS June 2, 1927 - Sept. 16, 2019

BRISTOL — Earliane Daniels, 92, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at her home.
She was born on June 2, 1927, to Emma G. Gulbraa. Earliane married the love of her life, Albert H. Daniels, and with this happy union they were blessed with two children.
Earliane was a proud owner of the Reliable Dairy Store in Bristol. She enjoyed bird watching, flowers, crosswords, being outdoors and spending time with her family.
Earliane is survived by her children, Ron Daniels of Elkhart and Maureen (John) Hayes of Bristol; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several cousins and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband and mother.
Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Hwy., Osceola. Friends may visit from noon to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Friends may share a remembrance of Earliane or offer condolences to her family at www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.