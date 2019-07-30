DWIGHT KIME JR. March 31, 1930 - July 28, 2019

ELKHART — Dwight Kime Jr., 89, Elkhart, died at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House.
He was born March 31, 1930, in Elkhart, to Dwight and Grace (Mills) Kime Sr. On Jan. 21, 1951, he married Lois Kime.
Surviving are his wife, Lois of Elkhart; five children, Sandra (Phil) Bowser of Goshen, Mike (Sue) Kime of Elkhart, Larry (Deb) Kime of Logansport, Bryce (Tina) Kime of Elkhart and Cheryl (Bill) Curtis of Goshen; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Von (Virginia) Kime of Elkhart; and sisters Lois (Gene) Coney of Dunlap and Marilyn Loucksof Elkhart.
Preceding him in death are his parents, grandchildren, Shelly and Shawn Yonkers, son-in-law Robert Yonkers and sister Vera Singleton.
Dwight was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. He worked at Elkhart Brass Manufacturing as a lead man in the stock room. Dwight was a lifetime member of Dunlap United Methodist Church and a member of the Concord Fire Department from 1953-1980 and still is an honorary member. He loved fishing, puzzles, his garden and coffee with his friends.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Thursday, Aug. 1, at Dunlap United Methodist Church, 23674 U.S. 33, Elkhart. Pastor Melissa Englehart will officiate, assisted by Camden Chaffee. Burial will follow at Frame Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Greencroft Gables or the Elkhart Hospice House.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
