DUANE BONTA Nov. 7, 1931 - Nov. 6, 2019

UNION, Mich. — Duane Bonta, 87, of Union, was born in Carroll, Nebraska, to Mildred and Harold Bonta.
He was the youngest of seven siblings, all boys.
He was born Nov. 7, 1931 and died Nov. 6, 2019.
Duane served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.
He attended Elgin Community College and received a BA in business.
He was a successful store manager for Woolworths. He later became self employed as the owner of a local grocery store.
Duane had a wry sense of humor that made Glenda laugh and endeared him to many friends.
Duane and Glenda enjoyed traveling with their travel trailer vacationing across the country. He also enjoyed boating, fishing, hunting with his boys and his dog named Sioux, pool with his pool buddies, as well as backyard croquet and badminton with anyone who wanted to challenge him.
In his later years, he just enjoyed sitting outside the garage and talking with acquaintances whom passed by.
Duane is survived by his wife, Glenda of 66 years, married on April 4, 1953; his two sons, Jeffrey Duane (Debbie) Bonta and Joey Duane (Laurie) Bonta; four grandchildren, Jason (Sara) Bonta Heidi (Doug) Prough, Jeremy (Kallay) Bonta and Bethany (Ben) Battjes, and eight great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.