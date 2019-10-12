DOROTHY SPAUGH Aug. 20, 1931 - Oct. 10, 2019

ELKHART — Dorothy “Joan” Spaugh, 88, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, at Hubbard Hill Estates.
She was born Aug. 20, 1931, in Syracuse, Indiana, to Leroy and Helen (Mellinger) Wogoman.
On Feb. 25, 1951, in Elkhart she married Robert “Bob” Spaugh; he preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, a son, Michael Spaugh, her brother, Ralph Wogoman, stepmother, Belle Wogoman, and three stepsiblings, Jean Johnston, Phyllis Starr and Pete Hammond.
Surviving are three children, Valerie (Dave) Singell, Robert (Kathy) Spaugh Jr., the Rev. David (Sue) Spaugh, eight grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Joan was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, bowling and was in several leagues throughout her life.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Additional visitation will be held one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Northside Baptist Church. Presiding will be Pastor Carl Henry and entombment will follow in Rice Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Friends may send online condolence at www.wmzfh.com.
