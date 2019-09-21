DOROTHY SHOMAKER March 1, 1919 - Sept. 14, 2019

ELKHART — Dorothy “Elaine” Shomaker, 100, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home.
She was born March 1, 1919, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Jay C. and Sue Alma (Hanson) Beckwith.
On April 4, 1942, she married Edwin L. Shomaker. He preceded her in death on Oct. 3, 1975. Surviving are two children, Martha S. Bentley of Elkhart and Donald L. Shomaker of Chiefland, Florida; and seven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Elaine graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri, with a degree in liberal arts. She was a member of Trinity on Jackson (United Methodist Church) and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Married Women’s Club. Elaine was formerly employed at Tepe’s in Elkhart for over 17 years as a sales representative.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Trinity on Jackson or to Heartland Hospice.
