DOROTHY MAE EVANS Jan. 26, 1924 - Dec. 30, 2019

NAPPANEE — Dorothy Mae Evans, 95, of Nappanee, died at 1:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 26, 1924, in Springfield, Illinois, to Herman and Ethel Mae (Amors) Deavers.
Mrs. Evans moved to Nappanee in 1940 from Walkerton. She married Richard Evans in 1950. He preceded her in death June 11, 2009.
Dorothy was a housewife and had worked in the kitchen at B&B in Nappanee. She was a member of the Nappanee Church of God. She was an accomplished guitar player. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed sewing, making clothes for her family, crocheting, word search and puzzles.
Surviving are her children, Barbara Diegel of Goshen, Pam Moody of Nappanee, Larry Evans of Florida, Dennis Evans of Nappanee, Roger Evans of Bristol; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sons-in-law Tom Moody and James Diegel; sister Jenny Norton; and brothers Paul Devers and Chauncy Devers.
Family and friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee, and for one hour prior to the 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, funeral service, also at the funeral home. Pastor Justin Moore will officiate. Burial will be in Stony Point Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Goshen Hospice.
