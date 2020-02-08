THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Dorothy Mae (Thomas) Frick, 97, of Thousand Oaks, passed away from natural causes Jan. 28, 2020, at her University Village home.
Dorothy was born Sept. 21, 1922, on the island of Guam to the Rev. David and Emma Thomas. At the time of her birth, the Rev. Thomas was on an overseas missionary assignment for the Baptist church.
The Thomas family included five children, David, Robert (Bob), Dorothy, Martha and Sue. Dorothy was the middle child and the last surviving child of the family.
Following her graduation from Bob Jones University in 1945, Dorothy moved to Elkhart where she began a 29-year career as an elementary school teacher for the Elkhart community school system.
Dorothy’s work was highly regarded by her peers and more importantly by her students; she was an inspirational teacher. She made a positive impact on the lives of more than 1,000 students.
In 1947, Dorothy married Raymond (Ray) Frick, who worked as an aeronautical design engineer for the Bendix Corp. in South Bend. They remained happily married for 52 years, until his death in 1999.
In 1983, Dorothy and Ray moved to their dream retirement home on Seabrook, Island, South Carolina. Together, they enjoyed their golden years with family, friends, sunshine and golf.
Dorothy was an active member of the John’s Island Presbyterian Church, were she served as a deacon and elder.
In 2007, Dorothy moved to Thousand Oaks and became part of the University Village family.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Lt. Col. David Frick, USA, retired, and his wife Cathy of Valencia, California, and Lt. Col. Greg Frick, USAF, retired, and his partner Margrit Boyd of Portland, Oregon, along with four grandchildren, Sean, Elizabeth, Ashley, Andrew and eight great-grandchildren, Theodore, Nathan, James, Margret, Emily, Xavier, Leo and Shelby.
Graveside funeral services were provided by J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home at the Johns Island Presbyterian Church, Johns Island, South Carolina, on Sunday, Feb. 2.
Dorothy is best remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and teacher.
