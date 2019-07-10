DOROTHY KOHN May 1,1923 - July 7, 2019

ELKHART — Dorothy Kohn, 96, of Elkhart, passed away, surrounded by her family Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Elkhart Center for Hospice Care.
She was born, in New York City, May 1, 1923, to Alexander and Sarah Rosenbloom.
On Oct. 6, 1946, Dorothy married the love of her life, Sol Lippman. He passed away in 1965. On Aug. 6, 1966, she married Mort Kohn. He passed in 2011.
She was also preceded in death by her only sibling, Leon Rose in 2018.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Bobbi Myers (Bob) and Dr. Michael Lippman (Kelly) of Seattle, her grandchildren, Adam (Rachel), Andrew (Ellen) of Elkhart, and Sara and Noah Lippman, and her great-grandchildren, Ella, Luke, and Tessa.
Dorothy was raised in New York City where she was employed in the fashion industry.
She moved to Buffalo, New York, when she married Sol. Together they owned a packaging business which she later carried on with Mort.
She moved to Elkhart in 1984 upon the birth of her twin grandsons, Adam and Andrew.
Dorothy’s greatest joy in life was her family and caring for them in whatever way she could.
She will be remembered for her lively conversations and being the littlest lady with the biggest heart.
Visitation for Dorothy will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, with the service immediately following at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, 403 W. Franklin St., Elkhart. Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to the Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507 or to The Center for Hospice Care, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
