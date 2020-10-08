ELKHART — Dorothy A. Sheppard, 90, of Elkhart died Wednesday morning, Oct. 7, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Elkhart. Arrangements are entrusted to Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home, Elkhart.
