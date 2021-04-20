NAPPANEE — Dorothy A. Anglemyer, 99, formerly of Nappanee, Indiana, died peacefully at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Wakarusa, Indiana.
Mrs. Anglemyer was born on Oct. 4, 1921, in Jackson Township to Fred and Vallie (Leemon) Conrad. She was a 1939 graduate of New Paris High School and lived in the Nappanee area her entire life. On Nov. 9, 1941, she married Franklin L. Anglemyer in Elkhart, Indiana. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2008.
