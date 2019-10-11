DORIS O. SCHEIDEL March 31, 1923 - Oct. 9, 2019

GOSHEN — Doris O. Scheidel, 96, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
She was born March 31, 1923, in Elkhart, to Lamar and Edith (Troyer) Cripe.
On Jan. 15, 1946, she married Joseph Scheidel in Elkhart. He died May 28, 1997.
Survivors include her children, Larry (Alberta) Scheidel of New Paris, Sandra (Phil) Coy of Goshen, Tim (Lyn) Scheidel of Griffith and Pamela (Jamie) Reed of Nappanee; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; and a sister, Jean Dorrier of Goshen.
Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Don Cripe, a sister, Donna Simpson and two great-grandchildren.
She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, Maple Crest Country Club, American Legion Auxiliary; and was a life time member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Doris was a faithful woman who loved her family, was an avid golfer and bowler and loved to travel.
She was currently attending Nappanee Missionary Church.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, and from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 funeral service at the funeral home.
Pastor Jason Rohde, Nappanee Missionary Church, will officiate.
Burial will follow in Violett Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial gifts may be directed to St. John’s Catholic Church, Nappanee Missionary Church, or Center for Hospice Care.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting the Yoder-Culp Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.