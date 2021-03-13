LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — Doris Klitzke, nee Anglin, 92, died Feb. 12, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late Richard Klitzke. Dear mother of Janet Sallander, Kay (Scott) Aiello, and Alan (Susan Cordes) Klitzke. Loving grandmother of Amanda, Michael (Amanda Boleyn), and Steven Sallander, Adam Wanezek, Allison (Brian) Sorrentino, and Megan Wanezek, and Robin Klitzke. Beloved aunt, cousin, and friend of many.
