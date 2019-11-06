DORIS I. CASTATOR HAILE Nov. 7, 1931 - Oct. 29, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. — Doris Irene Castator Haile, 87, of Raleigh, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
She was born in Garrett, Indiana, Nov. 7, 1931. Her parents were Chester Lorenzo Castator and Vera Lucille Burnett Castator of Avilla, Indiana.
Doris was a very beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many, many people.
Doris had a very happy and warm outlook on life.
When she moved into Magnolia Glen in Raleigh, North Carolina, many of her friends mentioned how she always introduced herself to someone new and made a point to sit with them during programs or at a meal.
Doris was a graduate of Indiana University and spent several years teaching in the Elkhart Community Schools (Hawthorne Elementary).
She was a very active and devout member of Trinity United Methodist Church In Elkhart. Doris was involved in numerous activities at the church, especially Naomi Circle. She was a member of PEO and volunteered with numerous groups in the Elkhart area.
When her three children were growing up, Doris spent many hours helping with programs in their schools. Doris was a 4-H leader for more than 10 years.
Doris is survived by her two daughters, Linda Lee Haile Gosnell of Memphis, Tennessee, and Sally Ann Haile of Raleigh as well as her two granddaughters, Natalie Haile Gosnell and Anne Elisabeth Gosnell of Knoxville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Chester and Vera); also Mary Louise Castator Whan (sister); Donald Merle Castator (brother); Fred Lucas Haile Jr. (husband); and Robert Marion Haile (son).
A service will take place at Edenton Street UMC, Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, Nov. 9. A celebration of life will take place in June at Trinity United Methodist Church, Elkhart.
In lieu of flowers, friends can consider a donation to Transitions Life Care (transitionslifecare.org), Raleigh, North Carolina.
