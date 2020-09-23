NEWBURGH, Ind. — Doris Elaine (Lynch) Bradley, 91, of Newburgh, passed away at 11:29 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital-Evansville.
Doris was born Sept. 25, 1928, in Mishawaka, to Barney Russell Lynch and Grace (Durham) Lynch. She graduated from Mishawaka High School. Doris was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She adored her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all of her pets. Doris doted on all of them.
