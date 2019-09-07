DORIS A. SMELTZER March 25, 1936 - Sept. 4, 2019

WEST PEORIA, Ill. — Doris Arlene Smeltzer, 83, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in West Peoria.
She was born March 25, 1936, in Goshen, Indiana, to Carl and Anna Metzler.
She married Walter Edward Smeltzer on June 8, 1958, at Olive Mennonite Church in Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather Roy Davidhizer and daughter Teresa Marie Smeltzer.
Surviving are her spouse, Walter Edward Smeltzer, and four children, Colleen (Pablo) Fast of Lábrea, Amazonas, Brazil, Kevin (Beverly) Smeltzer of Richmond, Virginia, Carla (Jesus) Cortés of Peoria, Illinois, and Kurt (Carol) Smeltzer of Washington, Illinois.
Also surviving are five siblings, Gennevive Hershey of Columbiana, Ohio, Carl (Phyllis) Metzler of Goshen, Marilyn Miller of Goshen, Norma (Allen) Mast of Goshen and Mary (Denny) Lambright Yoder of LaGrange, Indiana, and several nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are grandchildren Natasha (Nicolas) Hayden, Ryan Smeltzer and Kayla (Brad) Matthais, Kyle Smeltzer, Justin (Shannon) Smeltzer, Caleb Smeltzer and Josiah Smeltzer and great- grandchildren Fyodor, Serenity and Mercy Hayden and Vincent Smeltzer.
Doris received her teaching degree from Goshen College in 1958 and taught third grade in Bristol, Indiana, for three years. Later she was a substitute teacher for several years.
At 50 years of age, she graduated with a degree in dental hygiene from Illinois Central College and worked as a hygienist for more than 15 years.
She was a pastor´s wife since the fall of 1959 through the present.
Doris was a big support to her husband as a partner in the ministry and a member of Peoria Christian Fellowship Church.
Some of her activities included being a hostess, counselor, homemaker and co-worker on many levels of ministry.
Her hobbies were gardening, quilting, oil painting and sewing.
Many people enjoyed her sweet, kind, loving, caring personality resulting from her walk with Jesus in her daily life.
A visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, with a funeral service at 5 p.m. at Bradley Epworth United Methodist Church in Peoria. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at the church. A funeral service will also be at the Yellow Creek Mennonite Church in Goshen, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, with visitation a half hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Memorial checks may be made out to Project Amazon, c/o Becky Joellenbeck, P.O. Box 4327, Apopka, FL 32704. On a separate piece of paper, gifts may be designated “For the mission work of Pablo and Colleen Fast in Brazil.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.