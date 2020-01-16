DORIS A. SAILOR Aug. 6, 1935 - Jan. 13, 2020

OSCEOLA — Doris Ann Sailor, 84, of Osceola, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home.
Doris was born Aug. 6, 1935, in Tiffin, Ohio.
She moved to Elkhart where she lived until she married her true love, Clem J. Sailor on July 26, 1959, at the Zion Missionary Church in Elkhart. Clem passed May 24, 2001.
Doris has lived in Osceola for 62 years.
Surviving are her daughter, Linda Sailor and two grandchildren, Holly (Benjamin) Lauer and Brandon (Betty-Jo) Barnett.
In addition to her husband Clem, her parents Everett and Edith (Barker) Emerson; son Arthur “Art” Sailor; and daughter Beverly Barnett preceded her in death.
Doris was a loving homemaker and animal lover, especially cats.
She liked watching soap operas, listening to Elvis and most of all her family was the center of her life.
All are invited to a graveside service starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in Olive East Cemetery on C.R. 3 in Elkhart.
Randy Webb a family friend will officiate.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.