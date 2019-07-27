DORA B. LYON May 3, 1919 - July 24, 2019

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. — Dora B. Lyon, 100, of Clinton Township, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
She was born May 3, 1919, in Elkhart, to Frank and Pearl (Boyer) Keller.
She married Lt. Col. James Pence in 1946. He died in 1965. She then married Jack Lyon on Aug. 27, 1977, in Bristol. He died on May 31, 2018.
Dora is survived by a daughter, Pamela (William) Thompson of Clinton Township, Michigan and two grandchildren, Amy (James) Solomon of Mount Clemens, Michigan and Dr. Michael (Jill) Thompson of Roanoke, Virginia; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Eldon and Burton Keller.
Dora graduated from Bristol High School and was employed as a switchboard operator for Indiana Associates before enlisting in the U.S. Army WAC’s, assigned to the 3341st Signal Service Battalion in Europe where she met her husband James Pence. After her service she worked for the Selmer Co. for 16 years as an order clerk.
She was a member of the Bristol United Methodist Church and was Past Matron of the Order of Eastern Star in Bristol. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Dora enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting.
Visitation for Dora will be from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart, where her funeral service will be at 1 p.m.
The Rev. Gary Lewis will officiate. Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery where military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the D.A.V. No. 19.
Memorial contributions may be given to Bristol United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to Dora’s family at the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.