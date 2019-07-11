DONNITA M. SOOS July 8, 1937 - July 8, 2019

ELKHART — Donnita M. “Doni” Soos, 82, of Elkhart, passed away early Monday morning, July 8, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital, surrounded by love and her family.
Doni was born July 8, 1937, in Tipton, to the late Donald and Bernita (Foreman) Wolff.
Surviving are her daughters, Rose (Neil) Darrah and Kathy Cooke; son Jim (Kathy) Cavinder; seven loving grandchildren, Jennifer (Rick) Westminster, Kristi (Rich Gawthrop) Price, A.J. Cooke, Miah Cooke, Tiffany (Donni) Rader, Derek (Danielle) Cavinder and Justin Cavinder; and eight great-grandchildren, Tucker, Trenton, Lauren and Houston Rader, Coy James Price, AnnaBella Gawthrop, Skye and Marley Westminster; her sister-in-law, Diane (Ken) Knepper; her loving niece, Amy; and nephews Chip and Grant.
Doni was formerly married to Jim Cavinder, and was preceded in death by her husband Gary R. Soos, whom she married Dec. 3, 1971, and he died on April 9, 2006 after 35 years of marriage.
Doni worked in sales at Gerencer’s Harley Davidson in Elkhart for many years.
She and Gary enjoyed the Harley Davidson lifestyle and enjoyed riding motorcycles and boating. She was a member of H.O.G., (Harley Owners Group).
Per her wishes, no visitation or services are planned, cremation was chosen under the care of Billings Funeral and Cremation Services. 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
A celebration of her life will be at a later date.
Please visit www.billingsfuneralhome.com to share a memory or condolence with Doni’s family.
