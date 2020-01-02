DONNIE MILLER April 5, 1957 - Dec. 30, 2019

WAKARUSA — Donnie Miller, 62, of Wakarusa, died at 6:49 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 5, 1957, in Goshen, to Wilfred and Alice (Krallman) Miller.
Surviving are his children, Morgan Auker of Fort Wayne and Lucas Miller of Wakarusa; grandchild Weston Auker; father Wilfred Miller of New Paris; and sister Susan Snyder of Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Donnie worked at Utilimaster as an electrical trouble shooter.
He was a member of the NRA, enjoyed hunting and doing anything outdoors.
He enjoyed spending time with his family and riding his Harley Davidson.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa.
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society in remembrance of his late mother.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
