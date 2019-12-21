DONNABELLE MAY MARTIN Sept. 18, 1920 - Dec. 17, 2019

NORTH MANCHESTER — Donnabelle May (Cripe) Martin, 99, of Timbercrest in North Manchester, departed on her final trip Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1920, in Wakarusa, to Roscoe and Lois (Hooley) Cripe Sr.; both are deceased.
She graduated from Wakarusa High School with the Class of 1938. In her early years, she worked at Boris Smoler & Son Dress Factory as a seamstress for four years and sewed Navy wool skirts during World War II.
She married Paul L. Martin on Feb. 26, 1943; he passed on Dec. 30, 1997. Together they owned Paul’s Mobile Homes where she was secretary for 30 years.
She is survived by a daughter, Carolyn (Danny) Keaffaber of North Manchester; a granddaughter, Rachelle (William) Mabee, and grandson, Chadd (Jaime) Keaffaber; and three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. A brother, Dean (Sanita) Cripe of Elkhart; two brothers, Roscoe Cripe Jr. and Robert Cripe; a sister, Phyllis Risser; and two sisters-in-law, Betty and Miriam, are deceased.
She was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved life and lived every day enthusiastically. She loved her family and many friends and treasured their presence in her life.
A former member of Goshen Quester Antique Club and Goshen Women Club, she also was a member of the Valley Ladies of IMHA.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home and burial will be at Yellow Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 26, and one hour prior to the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen. Pastor John Blodgett will officiate. Burial will follow at Yellow Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the First Baptist Church, Bristol.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
