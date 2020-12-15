EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — Donna Mae Strand 86, of Edwardsburg, passed to her rest Dec. 12, 2020, at the Bickford in Carmel, Indiana. She was living near her son and his wife following major surgeries.
She was born Aug. 4, 1934, in Elkhart, the daughter of Charles Wendell Sr. and Alice (Parks) Leist and has lived in the Edwardsburg area all of her life. She graduated from Edwardsburg High School in 1952, where she worked in the guidance department for 20 years after raising her family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.