OSCEOLA – Donna M. Reinholtz, 86, of Osceola, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at home, surrounded by her family.
Donna was born on March 23, 1934, to Donald and Jennie Neff in Mishawaka. In 1952, she graduated from Mishawaka High School and attended DePauw University. On Oct. 9, 1952, she married James Reinholtz, who preceded her in death.
Donna is survived by her three daughters, Betsy (Steven) Sudhoff of Warsaw, Linda (Joseph) Schrader of Mishawaka, and Sally (Joseph) Zdziebko of Osceola; grandchildren, Kate (Jared) Kendall, Mark (Rachel) Sudhoff, Matt Zdziebko, Anne Zdziebko, Sam Schrader and seven great grandchildren. Also, her sister, Jennilee Penrose, and her niece, Mari Connor.
For over 30 years, Donna partnered with her husband, Jim, to manage the family farm. Outside of the home, she was a newspaper writer for The Elkhart Truth for 28 years and was the Osceola deputy clerk and clerk treasurer.
Throughout Donna’s life she enjoyed playing golf, collecting antiques, traveling, gardening, and watching the wildlife that surrounded her home, particularly the birds.
Although she had several interests, Donna’s greatest treasures were her family and friends. She enjoyed family vacations to Hilton Head, South Carolina, and spending holidays together. She especially enjoyed boat rides on the river and watching the grandchildren and great-grandchildren play and laugh outside. With her friends it was breakfast time, Friday night dinners, book club, card making and church fellowship.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the fine care provided by Dr. Lindsey Anderson and her office staff.
A private service will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Osceola United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Osceola United Methodist Church or the Center for Hospice Care.
An online condolence may be left for the family at www.hahnfuneralhomes.com.
