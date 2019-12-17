DONNA J. MASON Nov. 26, 1940 - Dec. 14, 2019

OSCEOLA — Donna J. Mason, 79, of Osceola, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
She was born Nov. 26, 1940, in South Bend, to Donald McCormick and Mabel Sater.
On Feb. 14, 1987, Donna married the love of her life Richard Mason.
She enjoyed drawing, writing, flowers, working with numbers and most importantly spending time with her family.
Donna is survived by her husband, Richard Mason of Osceola; her children, Alice (Teodoso) Hernandez of Elkhart, Fred (Michelle) Foulks of South Bend, Richard (Leeann) Mason of Osceola, Gloria Mason of Osceola and Nancy (Les) Carriveau of Osceola; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brothers Paul McCormick and David McCormick, both of California; sister Janice Keith of Iowa; and nieces, nephew, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Peggy Weinger and Ted Sater.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561.
Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, and one hour prior to service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House of South Bend, 610 N Michigan St., STE 310, South Bend, IN 46601 or Kidney Foundation, 120 S. St. Joseph Street, South Bend, IN 46601.
To share a remembrance of Donna or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
