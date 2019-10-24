DONNA B. NEUMANN Dec. 20, 1930 - Oct. 22, 2019

GOSHEN — Donna B. Neumann, 88, of Goshen, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Greencroft Healthcare.
She was born Dec. 20, 1930, in Buchanan, Michigan, to Ernest and Margaret (Poyser) Gerkin.
On Nov. 10, 1961, she married Herman Eugene Neumann.
He survives along with four daughters, Nila M. Fogle of Tennessee, Vicky (Owen Ross) Perry-Ross of Sturgis, Michigan, Donna J. Neumann and Darlene J. (David) Pinion, both of Goshen; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Bonnie (Bill) Gibson of Elkhart.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, who raised her, Raymond Moore; first husband, Lowell Harter; second husband, Victor Bartee; and a brother, Theodore Gerkin.
Donna and her husband, Eugene owned and operated several local restaurants: Homestyle Café, DonnaGene’s Jefferson Restaurant; and Neu-Deli Restaurant. She also worked at Plain & Fancy, Peddler’s Village, Trolley Café and the cafeteria at Goshen College.
She enjoyed participating on hospitality committees at several local churches as she attended them.
She also enjoyed sewing, cooking and being a homemaker.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
Pastor Lenny Krebs will officiate.
Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.