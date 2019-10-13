DONALD WAYNE NEAL July 11, 1960 - Oct. 6, 2019

ELKHART -- Donald Wayne Neal, 59, earned his wings on Oct. 6, 2019, at Goshen Hospital surrounded by his family.
Donald Wayne Neal was born July 11, 1960, to the union of Earlie Mae Ramey and Eddie Neal Sr. in New Madrid, Missouri.
Donald leaves to cherish his memory: sons Donielle (LaToya) Ashley of Chantilly, Virginia, and Darrel (Danielle) Neal of Elkhart; daughters Lakisha Neal of Elkhart and Charmaine (DaVon) Quinn of Fort Wayne; brothers Eddie (Shawn) Neal Jr. of Orlando, Florida, and Anthony (Conchatta) Riley of Elkhart; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother and father, stepmother Elsie Neal, grandmothers Lurlene Robinson and Willie Mae Neal, and grandfathers Leroy Robinson and George Neal.
Services will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 12, at Agape Baptist Church, 248 W. Wolf Ave., Elkhart, with viewing from 11 a.m. to noon at Agape.
Arrangements are entrusted with Alford's Mortuary, South Bend, where condolences may be submitted online.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.