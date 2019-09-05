DONALD W. RAGSDALE Dec. 5, 1952 - Sept. 2, 2019

BRISTOL — Donald W. Ragsdale, 66, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at his home in Bristol.
He was born Dec. 5, 1952, in Elkhart, to Robert and Morlyn (Wood) Ragsdale.
Surviving are three children, Susan Banks, Wayne Ragsdale and Mandie (Brandon) Rummler; nine grandchildren, Derrick (Courtney) Irving, Karlee Brown, Lindsay (Beau) Broderick, Trasandra Ragsdale, William Ragsdale, Tristan Wardlow, Jordan Ragsdale, Hunter Rummler and Sahara Rummler; and nine great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are two brothers, Randy (Karen) Ragsdale and David (Yvonne) Ragsdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Angela Ragsdale and one brother, Robert Ragsdale.
Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Western movies. He was an avid NASCAR fan.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 1 p.m. funeral service Monday, Sept. 9, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery in Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the ASPCA.
