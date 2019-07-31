DONALD R. COPE II Aug. 24, 1949 - July 26, 2019

ELKHART — Donald R. Cope II, 69, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully Friday morning, July 26, 2019, at his home.
Don was born Aug. 24, 1949, in Mishawaka, to Donald R. and Darlene (Hunsberger) Cope.
He married Carol J. Cook on Dec. 12, 2013, in Elkhart, Carol survives, as well as a son Jeff (Patty) Cope of Elkhart; two stepsons, John Markley of New York, New York and Timothy H. Markley of Elkhart.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald R. Cope and his mother and stepfather Darlene and Lou LaGro.
Donald worked as a purchasing agent in the RV Industry for most of his career, retiring from Palomino RV in Colon, Michigan. He then went to work for Kencon Specialty Products, delivering parts and doing inventory with many of the RV companies in the area.
Donald was a proud U.S Army veteran of the Vietnam War from 1969 until his honorable discharge in 1971.
Don enjoyed flying and had his private pilot’s license.
Don was an avid animal lover, he enjoyed his cats and wildlife. He also liked to boat and scuba dive.
He was an avid model train builder and had a wonderful layout in his basement.
He enjoyed the fellowship of talking with other train enthusiasts at local shows and events.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
Military honors for Donald will be rendered at 6:30 p.m. by the U.S Army funeral honor guard and DAV Chapter No.19.
Per his wishes, cremation was chosen.
Don’s family kindly request memorial donations to either, the Elkhart County Feral Cat Coalition or Humane Society of Elkhart County.
To share a condolence with Don’s family please visit the Billings Funeral Home website.
