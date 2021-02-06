SHIPSHEWANA — Donald Lee Newcomer, 81, of Shipshewana, died at 1:03 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
