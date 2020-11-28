CASSOPOLIS, Mich. — Donald LaMar Harness Jr., 94, of Cassopolis, passed in his sleep at home on Nov. 24, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born Oct. 16, 1926, in Mishawaka, Indiana, to the late Donald Harness and Helen (Replogle). He is survived by his wife Ann M. (Williamson), sons Tim (Cindy) of Cassopolis, Brian (Virginia) of Cassopolis, Kevin (Kim) of Allegan, and a brother Dennis (Becky) of Edwardsburg, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Glenn (Helen) of Virginia Beach, Virginia.
