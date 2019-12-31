VANDALIA, Mich. — Donald I. Sheteron Jr., 68, of Vandalia, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Arrangements are pending at Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis.
December 31, 2019
RasmusSJorgensen said:
No. The apartments would be connected to city utilities.
MaxHeadroom said:
How so? They wouldn't be using a well or ground water???
rockandrollrich said:
So if it's contaminated, wouldn't that have the strong potential to affect the water supply that these unlucky residents would use??
